Nigerian Navy carries out major reorganisation

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the Chief of the Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a Vice Admiral, has approved a major re-organisation of the upper echelon of the Nigerian Navy.

The Navy spokesperson, Suleman Dahun, a Commodore, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

” 32 Rear Admirals senior officers were affected in this major posting of senior officers,” he said.

The spokesperson said the new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Adm. Begroy Enyinna Ibe-Enwo while Rear Adm. Apochi Suleiman, formerly Commander Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE, moves to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Administration.

Mr Dahun said Rear Admiral Tariworio Dick, formerly Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, has been appointed Chief of Training and Operations Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Obi Ofodile is taking over as Director of Plans Defence Headquarters.

He added that Rear Adm. Ifeola Mohammed, formerly Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, is the new Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters.

It said also that Rear Adm. Akinjide Akinrinade, formerly Director of Training at Defence Headquarters, had been appointed Commander Joint Task Force Operation DELTA SAFE.

“Rear Adm. Matthew formerly Chief of Administration Naval Headquarters moves to Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji as Deputy Commandant.

“Rear Adm Tanko Dakwat, formerly Director of Development Defence Headquarters moves to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Standards and Safety while Rear Adm. Saleh Usman is the new Chief of Administration Naval Headquarters,” Dahun said.

He also announced that Rear Adm. Ahamefule Eluwa, formerly Moderator at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies resumes at Defence Headquarters as Director of Project Monitoring.

“The reshuffle also affected Rear Adm.Dolapo Kolawole who has been reappointed Director of Training Defence Headquarters. Rear Adm. Mike Okonkwo, formerly Director of Research and Development Naval Headquarters, resumes at Defence Headquarters as Director of Transformation,” he said.

He said Rear Adm. Shuwa Mohammed, formerly Managing Director Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites Limited is now the Director of Logistics Defence Intelligence Agency.

Dahun disclosed that Rear Adm. Obed Ngalabak, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command,will now move to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation.

“ Rear Adm. Magaji Danladi, formerly Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Limited, resumes at the Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Engineering while Rear Adm. Abubakar Al-hassan, has been reappointed Defence Headquarters as Director of Development,” the navy added.

He said Rear Adm. Mackson Kadiri is the new Commandant National Defence College Nigeria while Rear Adm Oladele Daji, formerly Director of Plans Naval Headquarters is now the new Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command.

Also, Rear Adm. Williams Kayode has been reappointed Director of Logistics Defence Headquarters. He said Rear Adm. Christian Ezekobe, is now moved to Naval Headquarters as Director of Plans.

The spokesperson said Rear Adm. Abraham Adaji, formerly Chief Staff Officer Eastern Naval Command, is now the Director of Training Naval Headquarters while Rear Adm. Danjuma Dogonyaro, formerly Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology Kachia, resumed at the Naval Headquarters as Director of Arms.

“Rear Adm. Taiye Imam has been appointed the Chief Staff Officer Eastern Naval Command while Rear Admiral Raimi Mohammed moves to Defence Headquarters (Defence Space Administration) as Director of Navigation and Positioning.

“Rear Adm. Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Personnel Release Naval Headquarters, resumes as Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command.

According to him, Rear Adm. Kamarudeen Lawal, formerly Chief Staff Officer Western Naval Command, is now the Director of Research and Development, Naval Headquarters while Rear Adm. Okon Eyo, formerly Commander NNS BEECROFT, resumes as Director of Policy Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Adm. Barabutemegha Gbassa is now the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Logistics Command while Rear Adm. Muhammad Nagenu resumes Naval Headquarters as Director of Transformation.”

The spokesperson further said that Rear Adm. Solomon Agada moved from National Defence College to Headquarters Central Naval Command as Chief Staff Officer while Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir resumes Headquarters Western Naval Command as Chief Staff Officer.

According to Mr Dahun, Rear Adm. Adeseye Ayobanjo is now the new Commandant Naval War College Nigeria.

(NAN)