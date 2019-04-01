Buhari in closed door meeting with Okorocha

President Muhamadu Buhari and RGov. Rocha Okorocha [Photo: National Daily]
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The meeting is holding in the president’s office at the State House presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr Okorocha, who is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors forum, is currently under suspension by the governing party.

He fell out with the leadership of the APC after the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, accused him of trying to impose his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Also, Mr Okorocha, who ran and won a seat as the senator representing Imo West under the APC, is yet to receive his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body said the returning officer for the election declared Mr Okorocha winner under duress.

Details later…

