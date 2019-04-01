Alleged False Asset Declaration: Onnoghen opens defence at CCT

Related News

The suspended Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, on Monday opened his defence at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by calling his first witness, Lawal Olanrewaju.

The CCT, in a ruling read by its chairman, Danladi Umar, on the last adjourned date dismissed a no-case submission by Mr Onnoghen.

The tribunal said the allegations against him are weighty and warrant that he enters his defence.

Mr Onnoghen is facing trial for alleged failure to declare his assets between 2005 and 2015.

Before the tribunal on Monday, the defendant’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, called the driver of Mr Onnoghen, identified as Mr Olanrewaju, to the witness box to testify.

He is currently testifying before the tribunal.

Details later…