Alleged False Asset Declaration: Onnoghen opens defence at CCT

Walter Onnoghen inside CCT
Walter Onnoghen inside CCT

The suspended Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, on Monday opened his defence at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by calling his first witness, Lawal Olanrewaju.

The CCT, in a ruling read by its chairman, Danladi Umar, on the last adjourned date dismissed a no-case submission by Mr Onnoghen.

The tribunal said the allegations against him are weighty and warrant that he enters his defence.
Mr Onnoghen is facing trial for alleged failure to declare his assets between 2005 and 2015.

Before the tribunal on Monday, the defendant’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, called the driver of Mr Onnoghen, identified as Mr Olanrewaju, to the witness box to testify.

He is currently testifying before the tribunal.

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.