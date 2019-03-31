8,916 senior Nigeria police officers get promotion

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Police Service Commission ( PSC) has approved the promotion of 8,916 senior police officers to their next substantive ranks.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Sunday that the approval followed the meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

He said the commission approved the promotion of three Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police. They are Jona Jackson Mava; Olushola Babajide David and Titus Sumba Larmode.

He said that acting appointments of two CPs were also confirmed. The beneficiaries are Rudolf Echebi Obe, Works and Danladi Lalas, Air Wing.

Mr Ani said 71 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) were elevated to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).

They include; Ogundare Emmanuel, Alonge Adebowale; Augustina Ogbodo; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Garba Ahmed; Uzuegbu Kanayo, Zubairu Abubakar; Vincent Nwajiofor (works), Polycarp Dibia and Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer.

He said 102 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were also promoted to ACPs.

They are; Michael Masomene; Egbe Eko Edum; Onyeamu Onyeamu, Dauda Ayuba; Chinedu Ugwu; Moses Gana, Victor Bepeh among others.

He said the commission also promoted 487 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents of Police (SP).

They include Atiku Ibrahim, Personal Assistant to the acting Inspector General of Police, Florence Odewo, Ojo Abraham, Mohammed Idris and Abraham Ogedengbe, among others.

Mr Ani said 1,165 Assistant Superintendents of Polic ( ASPs) were promoted to the next rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police, (DSP).

He said 7,806 Inspectors were also elevated to the rank of ASPs. They are Chinemelum Bartholomew, Jeremiah Zumnan, Adewale Ajibuwa and Saviour Etetim, among others.

He said the promotions would be conveyed to the acting Inspector General of Police on Monday for implementation.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.