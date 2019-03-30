INEC worked against us in 2019 elections – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]
Adams Oshiomole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]

Adams Oshiomole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked against his party in the just-concluded general election.

Mr Oshiomhole disclosed this during an interview tagged: “Hard Copy” on Channels Television on Friday evening.

“I have huge reservations about the way INEC conducted this election. INEC bias against APC is so clear”, he said. “INEC was biased even in the way it dealt with our primaries, INEC was biased in the way in which it selectively used the card readers or the non-use of card readers in some states where it suits them.”

The former labour leader alleged that the non-use of card readers caused the APC to lose elections in some states.

The APC lost governorship elections in four states it currently governs (Imo, Ogun, Adamawa and Bauchi) but won in two states currently governed by the opposition (Kwara and Gombe).

Mr Oshiomhole said he would never defend INEC’s “gross misconduct regarding (the) last election.”

The selective use of card readers is also one of the issues raised by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Abubakar is challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Responding to a question on the election of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly, Mr Oshiomole said he has no power to appoint anyone as Senate President.

“Do I look like someone who can appoint and impose somebody on the Senate, even if I wished to? All I have is to persuade. The power to negotiate and the power to point out what might go wrong if the party does not organise itself as to obtain a process for electing leadership,” he said.

He, however, said all six geopolitical zones will have a principal officer in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

Mr Oshiomhole and the APC leadership had endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate president and Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The move has, however, been opposed by other APC elected lawmakers, including Ali Ndume, a Borno senator who seeks to be Senate President.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.