Nigeria needs a revolution, Omotola says; laments insecurity

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has lamented the level of insecurity in the country and called for a state of emergency in troubled zones.

She also said she believes Nigeria needs some kind of ‘revolution’ to get better.

The 41-year-old actress said this while fielding questions from her fans in a tweet chat, #Osexyfriday, on Friday.

“I am appealing to the government to immediately see to the rising rate of depression, suicide, police brutality, ritual killings and general lack of safety in the Country. It’s at an all-time high now, there should be a state of emergency declared,” Omotola said while tackling some pertinent questions.

Asked why she did not openly support any presidential candidate in the last election, the actress gave her reasons.

She said while she spoke in favour of non-establishment candidates, they started their campaigns late.

“They all started late, I knew their chances were very slim. However, I did advice choosing from the new pool of presidential hopefuls,” Omotola said.

The actress, who is also actively involved in activism and charity, also added that she did not think her support for any candidate could have made any difference.

The mother-of-four also advocated for concerted efforts towards nation building.

“I totally understand, however, Excuses won’t move us forward. We must be Angry enough and divert our Anger towards looking for real change. We need to know the use of political offices, ask questions and engage the leaders.

“I hope soon we birth a Jerry Rawlins or something of that kind. We do need a revolution. Nigeria is too big and important for it to implode. However, there are still honest people. Don’t be discouraged,” she said.

Away from national issues, the actress-cum-singer also cautioned against compromising career for a life partner.

“A lot lies on your “choice” of a spouse. Are they understanding, mature minded and supportive?

“Your spouse needs to be your career partner, knowing it’s both of you against the world. If not, it’s a rocky ride ahead. However, don’t compromise your career, it’s your sanity.”

Asked what her biggest advice to a young person who has just come of age, she said, “I’ll say, don’t become a stranger. You’re becoming independent not escaping incarceration. Be realistic. Have a budget and still keep in touch with the big P. They love you.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.