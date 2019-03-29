I‘ll leave Nigeria better than I met it, Buhari tells Christian leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01783/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01782/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja assured Christian leaders in the country of his commitment to leave Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

Receiving the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Samson Ayokunle, the president of the association, Mr Buhari said his administration will continue to address important national challenges, including security, economy and corruption.

The CAN leadership had earlier told State House correspondents that they were at the State House to congratulate Mr Buhari on his re-election.

A statement by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Feni Adesina, said the president told the delegation that the outcome of the just concluded polls underscores the trust Nigerians have in the present leadership in the country.

‘‘We will continue to strive for peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs.

‘‘In the area of allocation of political offices, our focus will be on merit and national spread such that every part of Nigeria will have a sense of belonging.

‘‘We remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, and efforts to bring back all those in captivity and other victims of kidnappings will be intensified,’’ Mr Buhari said.

Commending the important roles religious bodies have played in the last four years of the administration, the president pledged to continue supporting several programmes anchored by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), geared towards peace, tolerance, unity and harmony in the country.

In his congratulatory message, the CAN president prayed God to grant Mr Buhari ‘‘everything it takes to perform hundred times better than’’ his first term, stressing that the organisation had the success of this administration at heart.

Mr Ayokunle welcomed the president’s pledge to run an inclusive government in a speech shortly after his re-election, noting that the gesture would give all in the country a sense of belonging.

The leadership of the Christian body in Nigeria also called for ethnic and religious balance in the selection of leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

While appealing to the president to task security agencies to be more proactive in their duties, the CAN leader made a passionate request for deliberate and relentless efforts to free Leah Sharibu, other Chibok girls and Nigerians in captivity of insurgents.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.