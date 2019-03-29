Buhari meets Christian, Islamic leaders

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some prominent Islamic clerics.

The meeting, which is holding inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, is taking place few minutes after the president also met with a delegation of Christian leaders led by the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle

Mr Ayokunle told journalists after the meeting that they were at the Villa to congratulate Mr Buhari on his victory during the recently held presidential election.

Details later.