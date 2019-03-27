Some Nigerian states now enjoy ‘almost 24 hours’ power supply – Fashola

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola
Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. [PHOTO CREDIT: Energy Mix Report]

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says some cities in Nigeria can now boast of constant power supply.

He said this on the Sunrise Daily programme of Channels Television on Wednesday.

“Sitting down here I can tell you some states that have almost 24 hours – Kebbi, Yobe. Some have five, some have 10 and there are still outages,” he said.

He said the constant power supply in some states is due to the increase in the transmission capacity.

The transmission capacity has grown, he said, adding that the figure was about 8,100 watts as at December 2018.

“The generation capacity is also increasing,” he said.

“It is a value chain where the distribution is not matching up the available power and from time to time, there are slacks,” Mr Fashola said.

He said the Ministry of Power has moved forward but needs to implement the short term goals it set.

“The short term goals are incremental power and stable supply in some places,” he said.

“The government has decided that as 40 per cent holder of everything in the distribution of power, we have our programme to invest N72 billion which will involve installing transformers and all of that,” he said.

“We created a metre access provider regulation. What it does is to create a new plan of investment programme. We manufacture, produce, supply and install metres and fill the gap the distribution companies cannot raise capital to fill. They cannot do so alone, they must do so under a procurement policy with the distribution company,” he said.

The minister said the federal government will solve the problems of poor power supply in the country and will also keep informing citizens on the watts being consumed in the country.

“We are applying many solutions at the same time. So when we were talking about how much megawatts is being used, we have created a new page which will bring solution,” he said.

Mr Fashola recently sparked outrage by saying the federal government should not be blamed for poor electricity supply across the country.

The minister said business people operating in the sector should be blamed for the poor state of electricity supply to Nigerians.

He argued that since the sector has been privatised, it was not the Nigerian government’s fault if citizens fail to enjoy stable electricity supply

The minister also denied that he once said a serious government would fix power sector challenges within six months. He challenged anyone to produce any video where he made such a comment.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.