Osun Election: Don’t appeal tribunal judgement, PDP urges Oyetola

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to shelve any plans for appellate review of a judgement that sacked him as governor last week.

The election petitions tribunal for the September 2018 governorship election in Osun State declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the election in its March 22 ruling.

The tribunal found that the supplementary election that held on September 28 to make up for the inconclusive September 22 poll was illegal. It, therefore, deducted the scores of both major candidates, and found that Mr Adeleke was the true winner based on the results of the initial ballot.

Nigerian politicians have always appealed such judgements to the highest applicable jurisdiction, and Mr Oyetola is expected to appeal the ruling without delay.

Challenges to governorship and presidential election terminate at Supreme Court, while the Court of Appeal has the final say on complaints arising from parliamentary polls.

The PDP said since Mr Oyetola is a Muslim, a religion that “teaches fairness, equality, peace and truthfulness,he should search his conscience and ask this pertinent question ‘did I truly win the governorship election'”?

Diran Odeyemi, a PDP spokesperson, in a statement Tuesday, described Mr Oyetola as ” a refined gentleman, very religious but whose gubernatorial election was favourably manipulated by APC and INEC to discredit his person and personal belief and we believe he will not want his integrity to be dragged into the mud.”

Mr Odeyemi said it was long acknowledged by local and international observers that the governorship poll was manipulated for Mr Oyetola against the overall verdict of the electorate, but the governor could still atone for his alleged wrongdoing by immediately vacating office for Mr Adeleke.

The PDP’s advice contradicts its position on the outcome of the presidential elections, which its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged.

Following repeated demand by supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari for Mr Abubakar to abandon tribunal petition, the PDP said both itself and its candidate would see the case through, including to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Mr Abubakar last week submitted his petition for the tribunal to declare him winner of the presidential election, alleging manipulation of results, falsified identity documents by Mr Buhari, amongst other grounds.