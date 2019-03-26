Bauchi governor congratulates governor-elect, Bala Muhammed

Related News

The governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar, took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to congratulate his arch-rival and winner of the the just concluded governorship election in the state, Bala Muhammed.

Governor Abubakar’s accepted defeat after he fought relentlessly through repeated polls and the court to avert the end of his government.

Regarded as one of the most rejected administrations in Bauchi state, the outgoing governor’s defeat sparked jubilation all through Monday night when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Mr Muhammed as winner.

Earlier, when INEC was still collating the regenerated poll results of Tafawa Balewa local government, there were reports that Governor Abubakar had conceded the defeat. The governor quickly responded by denying the news.

His congratulatory message eventually came hours after Mr Muhammed was announced governor-elect, and after the former minister delivered his acceptance speech.

“I wish to congratulate my brother, Senator Bala Mohammed on this victory at the polls,” the governor’s tweet reads.

“I am delighted to note that in-spite of the intensity of the campaigns in our dear state, a peaceful election took place without bloodshed.

“Let me therefore invite the Governor-elect to join me in working out the process of a smooth transition.

“I sincerely thank the entire people of Bauchi state for their support to my administration and urge them to extend the same to the incoming administration.”

Mr Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was defeated by Mr Bala Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 14, 488 votes.