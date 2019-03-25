Download the full tribunal judgement that sacked Oyetola as Osun governor

Senator Ademola Adeleke [Photo: TheCable]
Senator Ademola Adeleke [Photo: TheCable]

The Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election in Osun State has declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the election.

The three-member panel said during its ruling in Abuja Friday afternoon that the rerun election that held on September 27, 2018, was illegal.

The tribunal, therefore, deducted the votes scored by the APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola at the rerun after declaring the rerun illegal.

The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22 and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

DOWNLOAD JUDGMENT HERE

Read our earlier story on the tribunal declaration here

