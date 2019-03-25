Zamfara governor speaks on Appeal Court judgment nullifying APC primaries

Related News

The governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, has called on members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and residents of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding after the Court of Appeal nullified the primaries of the party in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday how a Sokoto divisional of Appeal Court set aside the judgement delivered by Zamfara High Court, allowing the APC to field candidates in the 2019 elections.

In the judgement, which was adopted by the two other judges in the panel, Tijjani Abubakar and Jamilu Tukur, Justice Tom Yakubu held that the lower court failed to perform its duty to properly evaluate the evidence before it.

“The Appeal is hereby allowed. The judgement of the lower court delivered on the 25th, January 2019 by Shankafi in suit No ZMS/GS/52/2018 is hereby set aside. Parties shall bear their costs.”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Yari said the judgement did not invalidate the Zamfara elections.

Below is the statement by Governor Yari

Following the decision by the Sokoto Division of the Court of appeal this morning, setting aside, the rulling by Justice Bello Shinkafi led Zamfara State High Court on the APC Governorship and state assembly Primaries conducted on the 3rd and 7th October last year across the nooks and crannies of Zamfara state.

His Excellency the Executive Gov of Zamfara state Hon (Dr) Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar appeals to all the law abiding members of the APC and indeed all the citizenry of Zamfara state including members of all political parties to remain calm and law-abiding, pending the release of the judgement which is currently being prepared for presentation to the public.

However, unlike the rumours now awash all social media platforms that the Court of appeal Sokoto Division has nullified our elections, is not true. The statement is incorrect. Those circulating the rumours are doing so to cause mayhem in our state to satisfy the ego of their masters. You may recall that they have been doing so to mislead the public.

What the Court of appeal Sokoto Division division did this morning was setting aside the judgement by the Zamfara State High Court on the ground of ” EXAMINATION OF PROOFS OF EVIDENCE “. This has nothing to do with our elections.

The Court has not in anyway tempered with our elections, as only Tribunal has the right to listen to issues arising from election matters. Again, the Court of appeal Sokoto Division has not in anyway tempered with the processes of the primary elections. It only faulted the examination of the proofs of evidence.

Furthermore, the processes of filing the appeal were done after the expiration of period within which to do so. For these reasons, His Excellency the Executive governor of Zamfara state and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and Senator- elect, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is appealing to all members of the APC and it’s supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

While awaiting the release of the judgement by the Sokoto Division of the Court of appeal, before taking it to the ” Next Level,” Gov Yari thanks and appreciates the concern by all party members and supporters.

Signed

Mal Ibrahim Dosara

Hon Special Adviser to the Executive Gov of Zamfara state (Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications )

25/03/2019