PDP rejects Kano governorship election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its candidate, Abba Yusuf, is the rightful winner of the Kano State governorship election, saying any declaration that does not reflect such cannot stand.

“The whole world knows that the PDP and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, won the Kano state governorship election since March 9, 2019, having fulfilled the constitutional requirement of securing the highest number of votes and the statutory 25% in two-third of the state,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Part of the statement reads:

“The so-called governorship supplementary election in Kano is a national disgrace and a mere figure allocating exercise by compromised INEC officials, who collaborated with power drunk politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to award results to the APC candidate.

The party therefore cautions INEC against any attempt to import contrived figures from the illegitimate March 23 charade as such will be a clear recipe for anarchy and serious crisis in the state.

The people of Kano state have a long history of firm resistance against corrupt and oppressive forces. Their will must therefore not be stretched in this election.

The Kano people have abundantly expressed their rejection of the corrupt and incompetent government of Abdullahi Ganduje and his party, the APC, and no amount of machination can cow or force them to abandon their resolve for a new governor in Abba Yusuf.”

The statement was signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

