How I survived ‘rigours, hazards’ of election campaigns — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday recalled his experience in February 2 helicopter clash in Kabba, Kogi State, attributing his survival to God’s special mercy.

He said God saw him through the rigours and hazards of campaigns in the buildup to the 2019 general elections.

Mr Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, said this at an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving held at the Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The vice president offered prayers for peace, progress and stability in the country.

His wife also shared her experience when she received the news of her husband’s helicopter crash, saying the mercy of God had been pillar of her family.

The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, in his remark, described the vice president as an embodiment of diligence and sincerity.

The Archbishop of Ecclesiatical Province of Lagos, Olusina Fape, in his sermon said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded Presidential election was because of God’s mercy.

He said it was God’s mercy that saved Mr Osinbajo from the crash and urged him to continue to serve the God who has been merciful to him and his family.

The cleric, who prayed for the growth of the country stated that, “the election has come and gone. But it was won through the mercy of God. It is mercy that makes difference in lives of individuals. Election is not according to your power, your ability and your wisdom, election is a matter of mercy.

“Mercy does five things, it brings victory, it brings exaltation, it brings wisdom, it brings deliverance and success. Your Excellency, whatever you might have achieved is not by your power or wisdom, but by the sheer mercy of God,” he added.

The cleric said “as you celebrate today, God’s mercy will catapult you to the next level according to the slogan of your party”.

The event was attended by the governors of Lagos and Oyo States, Akinwunmi Ambode and Abiola Ajimobi, as well as the immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, and former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, as well as traditional rulers, among others.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.