How I survived ‘rigours, hazards’ of election campaigns — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday recalled his experience in February 2 helicopter clash in Kabba, Kogi State, attributing his survival to God’s special mercy.

He said God saw him through the rigours and hazards of campaigns in the buildup to the 2019 general elections.

Mr Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, said this at an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving held at the Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The vice president offered prayers for peace, progress and stability in the country.

His wife also shared her experience when she received the news of her husband’s helicopter crash, saying the mercy of God had been pillar of her family.

The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, in his remark, described the vice president as an embodiment of diligence and sincerity.

The Archbishop of Ecclesiatical Province of Lagos, Olusina Fape, in his sermon said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded Presidential election was because of God’s mercy.

He said it was God’s mercy that saved Mr Osinbajo from the crash and urged him to continue to serve the God who has been merciful to him and his family.

The cleric, who prayed for the growth of the country stated that, “the election has come and gone. But it was won through the mercy of God. It is mercy that makes difference in lives of individuals. Election is not according to your power, your ability and your wisdom, election is a matter of mercy.

“Mercy does five things, it brings victory, it brings exaltation, it brings wisdom, it brings deliverance and success. Your Excellency, whatever you might have achieved is not by your power or wisdom, but by the sheer mercy of God,” he added.

The cleric said “as you celebrate today, God’s mercy will catapult you to the next level according to the slogan of your party”.

The event was attended by the governors of Lagos and Oyo States, Akinwunmi Ambode and Abiola Ajimobi, as well as the immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, and former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, as well as traditional rulers, among others.