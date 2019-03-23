Police IG orders speedy investigation into police killing of civil defence officer

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police killing of an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The slain NSCDC officer, Ogar Jumbo, was beaten to death on Wednesday in Abuja in the presence of his wife and children by police officers who accused him of violating traffic regulations.

Mr Jumbo was an assistant civil defence superintendent.

Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, during a condolence visit to the Civil Defence office this week, said the police have accepted responsibility for the brutal killing of Mr Jumbo.

The IG, Mr Adamu, condoled with the family, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, friends and professional colleagues of the late civil defence officer, and assured them “that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure that justice prevails in the case”.

Mr Adamu’s remark is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

Mr Adamu asked the NSCDC and the family of the late officer to nominate a medical doctor of their choice to witness the autopsy at “the appropriate time and venue”.

“The IGP, therefore, calls for calm from the family and friends of the deceased and the entire public, reiterating that the case will not be swept under the carpet,” the police statement said.