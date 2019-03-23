INEC has nothing to count in Kano–Kwankwaso

Related News

The leader of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State and serving senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh rerun elections in the state.

He said there were no elections on Saturday in the state.

Mr Kwankwaso, who spoke on Saturday to journalists at his residence, condemned the alleged role of the police under the command of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Anthony Micheal–Obizi, who he said provided back up for thugs to perpetrate violence and massive rigging.

He said the widespread violence and rigging of the supplementary polls took place in all the 28 local government areas affected by the rerun.

“It is very sad that elections could not hold today because, by yesterday evening, all the polling units in the rerun areas were overtaken by thugs. Very early morning today, elections were concluded in many polling centres.

“And even more concerning is the role of the police under the leadership of DIG Anthony Obizie who actually backed up thugs under the leadership of the Kano state government. It is a very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for democracy.

“There are very few places where elections took place, especially here in the city. But there was no election in the overwhelming places because they were overtaken by thugs. People were going around with ballot papers and result sheets, writing what they wanted and submitted them to the INEC officials.

“Our prayer is that these elections should be cancelled and re-scheduled so that we can have better, free and fair elections in Kano. I don’t think by all standards, the elections here in Kano can hold water. It is unacceptable and I don’t think INEC can go ahead to count because there is nothing to count,” Mr Kwankwaso said.