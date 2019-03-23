Police killing of Civil Defence officer an act of God – Official

Related News

The commandant in charge of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja, Solomon Iyamu, has appealed to his officers to see the police killing of their colleague as “an act of God”.

The slain NSCDC officer, Ogar Jumbo, was beaten to death on Wednesday in Abuja in the presence of his wife and children by police officers who accused him of violating traffic regulations.

Mr Jumbo was an assistant civil defence superintendent.

Abuja police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, during a condolence visit to the Civil Defence office this week, said the police have accepted responsibility for the brutal killing of Mr Jumbo.

“Following the death of Ochigbo Jumbo Ogar (ASCI), an officer formerly serving at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, the commandant in charge of the command, Mr Iyamu, has appealed to his officers and men to take the incident as an act of God, despite the fact that the unjust killing was perpetrated by men of a sister agency,” NSCDC said in a statement on the incident.

The commandant, Mr Iyamu, is said to have made the appeal while addressing the NSCDC officers at his Wuse Zone 5, Office, Abuja, after receiving the police commissioner, Mr Ciroma.

Mr Iyamu commended the police commissioner for his prompt response to the incident which resulted in both men visiting the Asokoro General Hospital to get first-hand information on the incident and the subsequent order for the detention of the police officers who were involved in it.

Mr Iyamu told his officers that the leadership of both the police and the NSCDC were looking into the matter.

“There is no alternative to peace,” Mr Iyamu told the officers. “Therefore, all of you should continue to see the police as our partners in progress with the mindset for cooperation and synergy towards achieving our common national goal.”