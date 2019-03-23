Thug Invasion: INEC Cancels elections in Benue Ward over Attack on Officials, Burning of Materials

Related News

Elections have been suspended in Azendeshi ward in Benue, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nentawe Yilwatda have said.

According to Channels Television, Mr Yilwatda said the elections were cancelled in the ward where over 13,000 voters were to vote in the ongoing supplementary elections in the state because of the attack and destruction of election materials by suspected thugs.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some vehicles transporting election materials to the polling unit were attacked earlier today.

The attack, which was carried out by yet to be identified persons along Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area, left some of the escorts injured, including INEC officials and party agents.

The materials were bound for Azendeshi ward before it was intercepted by the thugs who later set them ablaze.

The REC also confirmed the burning of the election materials and attack on officials.

Also, there were reports that suspected political thugs disrupted elections at Jato-Aka ,Tse Akough PU 012, Yaav ward, Kwande LGA of the State.

Voters have fled the polling unit following the incident.

Benue State is one of the five states where supplementary governorship elections are being held today.

Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, who scored 410,576 votes, has a lead of 81,554 votes over Emmanuel Jime of the APC who scored 329,022 votes before the process was declared inconclusive by INEC.

The election was to be held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments which have 121,299 votes.