Supplementary elections: Voters Chase politicians Away from Polling unit in Bauchi

Voters at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state have blocked politicians from entering the unit as measures to curb vote buying in the ongoing supplementary elections in state.

According to Channels Television, the voters chased a group of politicians away from their polling unit.

The Voters were said have refused the politicians from staying anywhere near the voting area, vowing to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Jiti Ogunye, a legal practitioner speaking on the Channels TV described the situation as a failure of security operatives.

“For the voters to be subjected to guarding their votes in such manner is a failure of the security operatives”, he said.

The supplementary elections are holding in 36 polling units scattered across 15 of the 20 local government areas of the state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said a total of 22,759 registered voters were expected to participate in the exercise.

The PDP governorship candidate, Bala Mohammed, had polled 469,512 votes to lead his closest rival, incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubabakar of the APC, who scored 465,453 votes in the March 9 election before INEC declared the process inconclusive.