How police officers killed my husband – Wife of Civil Defence official

A Civil Defence officer who died during an encounter with police officers in Abuja on Wednesday was severely brutalised before he eventually heaved his last breath, his wife has said in a shocking narration of yet another instance of police ruthlessness.

Ogah Jumbo was driving to work with a plan to drop his children off at school when he was violently pulled over by traffic control officers for allegedly making an illegal turn at an intersection in Nyanya, a rowdy neighbourhood just east of Abuja, according to Ada, his wife who was also in the vehicle.

Mrs Jumbo, a schoolteacher, said her husband was stopped by the traffic officers after making a diversion near a Catholic Church in Nyanya.

Mr Jumbo pleaded to be let off because he was running late for work, but the officers spurned him, saying they were not the cause of the traffic build-up on the road.

The officers then violently breached the Jumbos’ vehicle doors, and physically attacked Mr Jumbo before his wife and children, according to an emotional account of Mrs Jumbo published by the Punch on Friday.

The pair then dragged Mr Jumbo on the ground to their station.

“If you see his body in the mortuary, you will notice that his fingernails were chopped off and he bled to death,” the Punch report quoted Mrs Jumbo.

Mr Jumbo had become critically wounded by the time he got to the police station, ”after being dragged all the way”.

The police initially declined medical care for him, his family said. But when he was ultimately taken to a hospital, he passed on.

The late officer’s remains had been deposited at a public health facility in Maitama, the Punch reported.

The development traumatised Mr Jumbo’s children, and his wife has hardly stopped crying ever since.

‘We accept responsibility’

Abuja police commissioner Bala Ciroma said the police accepted responsibility for the brutal killing of Mr Jumbo during a visit to the Civil Defence office this week.

A thorough investigation had commenced, and the errant officers had also been arrested in the meantime, the police said.

Mr Jumbo, an assistant Civil Defence superintendent, was manning the Sharia Court in Abuja until his death. His brother, Odi Jumbo, demanded an autopsy, and indicated the family would sue for the death, the Punch also reported