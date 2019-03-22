INEC announces dates for presentation of governors-elect certificates of return

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said governors-elect in states where elections have been concluded will get their certificates of return from Wednesday 27 March to Friday 29 March.

INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a press briefing.

The certificates will be presented by supervising national commissioners of the respective states, he said.

They will be assisted by Resident Electoral Commissioners and legal officers of the commission.

“Certificates of Return in respect of Governors-elect shall be presented by supervising National Commissioners of the respective states between Wednesday 27th and Friday 29th March 2019,” he said.

Of the 29 states where governorship elections held, only 22 will receive their certificates having successfully concluded their elections.

In Rivers State, election was suspended and in six states, namely, Bauchi, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano, elections were declared inconclusive.

This was due to violence, manipulation and insufficient margin of lead.

Mr Okoye said the precise date for the presentation in each state will be made known by the respective RECs after consultation with their supervising national commissioners.