INEC announces dates for presentation of governors-elect certificates of return

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said governors-elect in states where elections have been concluded will get their certificates of return from Wednesday 27 March to Friday 29 March.

INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a press briefing.

The certificates will be presented by supervising national commissioners of the respective states, he said.

They will be assisted by Resident Electoral Commissioners and legal officers of the commission.

“Certificates of Return in respect of Governors-elect shall be presented by supervising National Commissioners of the respective states between Wednesday 27th and Friday 29th March 2019,” he said.

Of the 29 states where governorship elections held, only 22 will receive their certificates having successfully concluded their elections.

In Rivers State, election was suspended and in six states, namely, Bauchi, Adamawa, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano, elections were declared inconclusive.

This was due to violence, manipulation and insufficient margin of lead.

Mr Okoye said the precise date for the presentation in each state will be made known by the respective RECs after consultation with their supervising national commissioners.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.