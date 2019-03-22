Supplementary Elections: Police deploy five DIGs, other senior officials

Related News

Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu has deployed five deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to oversee election security in parts of the country where rerun had been scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Adamu also directed zonal assistant inspectors-general (AIGs) and their respective commissioners of police in states where supplementary elections would hold to ensure that adequate mechanisms are in place towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the elections.

Asides the five DIGs, zonal AIGs and resident commissioners in affected states, additional three AIGs and 15 commissioners would further supervise election security across the country on Saturday.

The DIGs are: Usman Abubakar, Adamawa State; Yakubu Jubrin, Benue State; Frederick Lakanu, Plateau State; Anthony Michael, Kano State; and Godwin Nwobodo, Bauchi State.

The 15 additional commissioners were deployed as three per state to Benue and Sokoto, two each for Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano and Plateau states; while Imo State got one.

Mr Idris charged the senior officers to remain patriotic, steadfast, professional, neutral and civil, but firm, in their conducts and actions during the make-up elections.

He warned politicians not to undermine the electoral process by engaging in untoward practices such as snatching of ballot boxes, vote trading and violence of all kinds, stressing that violators would be made to face the full consequences of the law.

The IGP also enjoined the public to cooperate with security operatives, noting that a total of 796 suspects were arrested for various electoral offences across the nation. These latest arrests bring the total number of all the suspects arrested in the last two rounds of elections to 1,119. The IGP pledges wholesome investigation and diligent prosecution in concert with INEC.