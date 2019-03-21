Delta parliament passes FOI bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State Freedom of Information Bill.

The passage of the Bill followed the consideration of the report of the Joint House Committee on the Bill during the plenary in Asaba.

The speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori, said that having gone through the report of the committee, he directed the House to suspend its rules and pass the bill.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the House to suspend orders 77, 78 and 79 and took the third reading to enable the House pass the bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by Samuel Mariere, representing Ughelli North I.

The speaker, who commended members for their support toward the passage of the bill, said the bill, if assented to by the governor, would enhance the principles of democracy.

He expressed the optimism that the signing the bill into law would also allow the people access to information.

The bill is for a law to make public records and information more freely available, provide for public access to public records and information.

It is also meant to protect public records and information to an extent consistent with the public interest and the protection of personal privacy.

The bill will also help to protect serving public officers from adverse consequences of disclosing certain kinds of official information without authorisation.

