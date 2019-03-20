Election Petitions: Appeal Court President urges tribunal members to avoid sentiments, fear

Members of the 2019 election petition tribunals have been warned to avoid sentiments in handling the various cases brought before them.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, gave the warning on Wednesday at the induction of the tribunal members in Abuja.

Ms Bulkachuwa inaugurated the tribunal members before they were sworn in by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, in January.

She urged the members to “own their tribunals” and ensure justice in the adjudication of the various election petitions.

The Appeal Court President urged the members to decide on cases without fear or favour.

She noted the vast nature of the work at hand and called on the judges to ensure due diligence and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“Always be law-abiding and do not allow yourselves to be stirred by emotions, fear, or sentiments. You are expected to be in charge of your courts.

“As judicial officers, we should discharge the responsibilities reposed on us, both individually and collectively by dispensing justice in accordance with the law without fear or favour, affection or ill-will within the dictates of our conscience and oath of office,” Ms Bulkachuwa said.

The 250 members of the tribunal were inaugurated by Mr Muhammad shortly after the suspension of the CJN, Walter Onnoghen in January.

The induction ceremony took place at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu District, Abuja.

