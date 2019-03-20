APC used military to rig presidential election – Buba Galadima

Related News

A spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Buba Galadima, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the military to intimidate voters and rig the just concluded elections.

Mr Galadima, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, said the events in Rivers State were evidence of the intimidation.

“It is not an accusation, the military are good candidates of the International Criminal Court,” he said.

“I saw it on television where they were going to houses killing people,” he added.

The APC in Rivers State had earlier said that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) in the state were collaborating with Governor Nyesom Wike to announce ‘concocted’ results for the elections in the state.

The party praised the military, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, had accused of interference in the elections. The military on Monday denied the accusation.

Mr Galadima said records are available to show that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, won the presidential election.

“They said they won and want to go to court to inspect the election materials, that is clearly to show they rigged the election,” he said

“I am speaking with authority and I can defend it in the court of law,” he said.

“Have you ever heard that a respondent went to court to check the results of an election because he was not sure his agents did the right thing?” he said.

The APC had, indeed, filed applications seeking to inspect the election material used in the 2019 presidential election.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES there were two applications – one by the party and another by President Muhammadu Buhari – seeking an order of the court for the inspection.

The PDP and Mr Abubakar filed a petition on Monday challenging Mr Buhari’s victory at the polls.

According to the PDP and Mr Abubakar, the INEC computer server showed that Mr Abubakar won the February 23 election with about 1.6 million votes to defeat Mr Buhari of the APC.

Mr Galadima also accused the APC of paying highly placed Nigerians to beg Mr Abubakar not to court.

“Even after the Supreme Court ruled the 2003, 2007, and 2011 election free and fair, Mr Buhari did not congratulate the winners,” he said.