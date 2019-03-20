Senate suspends plenary for two weeks

The Senate has suspended its plenary for two weeks to allow lawmakers to attend to budget matters.
The motion for the adjournment was moved by Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Wednesday.
Mr Lawan (APC, Yobe North) prayed the lawmakers to suspend their plenary until Tuesday, April 2.
The senators adopted the prayer via a voice vote.
Nigeria’s 2019 budget was on Tuesday passed for second reading at the Senate.
After the passage, the Senate mandated its committee on appropriation to work on the N8.8 trillion budget.
For the same reason, the House of Representatives on Tuesday suspended its plenary for two weeks.
Kemi Busari
