Buhari declines assent to two bills from National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Bill.

The president also declined assent to the Nigerian Aeronautic Research Rescue Bill.

The communication from the president to the House of Representatives was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, at Tuesday’s plenary session.

Mr Dogara read: “The president declines assent to the chartered institute of training and development of Nigeria bill.

“This is because there are concerns that the Institute does not possess the capacity of the requirements that might be imposed on it if the bill is assented to.

“And some aspects of the bill might run fowl of the stipulated guidelines as they should be,” he said.

The speaker further read that the president also declined assent to the Nigerian Aeronautic Research Rescue Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

“Presidential decision to decline assent to this bill is because of the numerous discrepancies of the bill which makes it not in tandem with international best practices guiding the aviation industry worldwide.

“Certain sections are just a duplication of the functions of NEMA and other Agencies,” he said.

The president also wrote the House on the burning need to settle local debts for Delta and Taraba, following approval of disbursements received from the NASS.

“The National Assembly should also review the reimbursement proposed for Kogi and Bauchi states,” Mr Dogara read.

(NAN)

