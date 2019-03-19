Reps suspend plenary over 2019 budget

Related News

Members of the House of Representatives have suspended plenary for two weeks to enable committees to interact with various ministries, departments and agencies.

Making the announcement on Tuesday during plenary, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Yusuff Lasun, said plenary would resume on April 2.

The lawmakers had shortly before the 2019 general elections passed the appropriation bill for a second reading.

The speaker, while putting the bill to vote, referred it to the committees on appropriations and all other relevant committees and subcommittees.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2018 proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019.

The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.

Further breakdown presented by the president shows that proposed recurrent expenditure is N4.04 trillion while the statutory transfer is N492.36 billion.

There is a sinking fund of N120 billion, while capital expenditure is N2.031 trillion.