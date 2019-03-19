INEC halts collation of results for Tafawa-Balewa

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has halted the collation of results of the March 9 governorship election for Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday that the decision was as a result of a court order received by the commission restraining it from collation and subsequent announcement of Tafawa Balewa LG governorship results.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in receipt of a court order restraining it from proceeding with the collation and announcement of results in respect of Tafawa Balewa governorship only.

“I must also add that the order which was sought and granted by the court does not include the Tafawa Balewa state constituency.

“For this reason, we are going to make arrangement to continue with the state constituency collation and subsequently announce the result,” said the commissioner.

Mr Abdullahi said “what is also going to continue is the scheduled 23rd March election that affects the cancelled election in other local government areas.”

The REC called on the people to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that INEC would do the right thing by announcing the true winner of the race.

NAN reports that INEC, on March 15 approved the resumption of collation and conclusion of results of Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area in relation to governorship election using available existing duplicate and original results from Registration Areas.

Premium Times earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to go ahead with its plan to collate, conclude and announce the results of the governorship election in Bauchi State held on March 9.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, made the order based on an ex-parte application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

(NAN)