Jonathan denies quitting PDP

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he has no reason to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or retire from politics for now.

He made the statement on Sunday, through his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, in reaction to a report by an online publication which claimed that the ex-president had resigned from PDP and quit politics.

Mr Eze’s statement described the news as fake, saying that it was a “calculated attempt to rubbish the elder statesman”.

“The PDP gave Jonathan the platform to serve as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and eventually President of Nigeria. Jonathan has no reason at this time to resign his membership of the platform.

“Those who derive pleasure in spreading fake information had better occupy themselves with more productive endeavours that are obviously more relevant to nation-building.

“Obviously, this is a fabrication borne out of mischief as the publishers of the fake story claimed that the former President made the statement while being interviewed by the Nigeria News Agency(NNA).

“There is absolutely no way the former President could have spoken to a non-existent news agency, as none in the country goes by that name,” the statement stated.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.