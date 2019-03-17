Fresh shake-up in Nigerian Army, top generals redeployed

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai [Photo credit: Naij.com]
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai [Photo credit: Naij.com]

The Nigerian Army has redeployed some senior officers with Maj.-Gen. H.O. Otiki being moved to 8 Division in Sokoto as General Officer Commanding (GOC).

According to a statement on Sunday by Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, Maj.-Gen. S.O. Olabanji, GOC 8 Division had been moved to Infantry Corps Centre as Commander under the new posting.

Brig.-Gen. H.I. Bature was moved from 34 Brigade to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director Examinations and Brig.-Gen. T.O. Olowomeye from Headquarters 33 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Civil Military Affairs.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. B.A. Mohammed was moved from 23 Brigade to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre, as Deputy Commandant and Brig.-Gen. U.M. Bello from Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. M.T. Durowaiye moved from Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation moves to 33 Brigade as Commander.

Others are Brig.-Gen. S.B. Kumapayi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade as Commander and Brig.-Gen. N.M. Jega from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade as Commander.

With the latest posting, Brig.-Gen. K.O. Aligbe, Commander, 16 Brigade, was moved to the Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Liaison National Assembly.

Brig.-Gen. A.K. Ibrahim was moved from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Administration as Deputy Director, Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers’ Cell and Brig.-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi moved from Headquarters Command, Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. O.G. Onubogu was also moved from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander while Brig.-Gen. O.M. Bello was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Center to Headquarters 6 Division as Chief of Staff.

Brig.-Gen. Z.L. Abubakar was moved from National Defence College moved to 32 Brigade as Commander and Brig.-Gen. A.A. Orukotan from Nigerian Army Resource Center moved to Headquarters Command Army Records as Chief of Staff.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.