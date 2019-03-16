PHOTO STORY: Nigerians gather to mourn Pius Adesanmi

Sympathisers at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi
Sympathisers at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi

Friends and admirers gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday to mourn the passage of the Nigerian-Canadian intellectual, Pius Adesanmi.

Mr Adesanmi died in the Boeing 737 Max 8 Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday morning,

The professor and PREMIUM TIMES columnist was among the 157 passengers and crew members who died in the crash which occurred shortly after the aircraft left Addis Ababa for Nairobi, Kenya.

Hundreds of Nigerians joined the gathering for a night of tributes and candlelight procession in his honour.

Those in attendance include the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the senator representing Kogi West District, Dino Melaye; the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu; and the author of ”We are all Biafrans”, Chido Onumah.

Premium Times presents photos from the event.

Dino Melaye at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi
Dino Melaye and Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi
Dino Melaye and Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi
Dino Melaye at the candlelight procession for Late Pius Adesanmi

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.