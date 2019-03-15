Forfeiture of N2.4 billion: Supreme Court rules against Patience Jonathan

Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Patience Jonathan, wife of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, seeking to upturn the interim forfeiture order by a Federal High Court, Lagos placed on the sum of N2.4 billion linked to her.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had traced the said sum to her and alleged that it was a proceed of illegal activities. The N2.4 billion, according to the EFCC was surreptitiously kept in the bank account of La Wari Furniture and Baths Limited, domiciled with Eco Bank Plc.

Justice Mojisola Olaterogun had in 2017 ordered the interim forfeiture of the money and held that anyone interested in it should appear before the court to show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the federal government.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Patience had approached the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, seeking to upturn the ruling of the lower court.

However, ruling on the appeal on January 12, 2018, the appellate court, in a lead judgement read by Justice Mojeed Owoade, rather upheld the interim forfeiture order.

Not satisfied with the ruling of the appellate court, Patience, through her counsel, Mike Ozekhome, again filed an appeal challenging the ruling before the Supreme Court.

However, the five-member panel of Supreme Court justices have now again in a unanimous ruling, delivered on Friday, March 15, 2019, upheld the interim forfeiture order of the N2.4 billion.

It will be recalled that a five-member panel of Supreme Court justices, had on Friday, March 8, 2019, in a unanimous judgement, also dismissed Mrs Jonathan’s appeal against the interim forfeiture order of a Federal High Court, Lagos, for another $8.4 million traced to her by the EFCC and believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.