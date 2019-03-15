UEFA Champions League Draw: Barcelona, others know their opponents (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Just eight teams are left from the almost 80 that started the race in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

On Friday noon, the draws for the quarterfinals will be conducted and for those that make it out, they would also have an idea who their semifinal opponents will be as the draws for that stage will also be conducted.

It has been a long road to this stage, as many remarkable results and upsets have been recorded.

Defending champions, Real Madrid were dumped out by Ajax, Manchester United eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion.

Tottenham were too strong for Borussia Dortmund while Liverpool showed clash, brushing aside Bayern in Munich. Barcelona made quick work of Lyon and Manchester City put 10 past Schalke over two legs.

Four of the eight teams in Friday’s draw are English, the first time a league have achieved such a feat in 10 years.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws which will both take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.