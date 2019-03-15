UEFA Champions League Draw: Barcelona, others know their opponents (LIVE UPDATES)

Champions League LOGO
Champions League LOGO

Just eight teams are left from the almost 80 that started the race in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

On Friday noon, the draws for the quarterfinals will be conducted and for those that make it out, they would also have an idea who their semifinal opponents will be as the draws for that stage will also be conducted.

It has been a long road to this stage, as many remarkable results and upsets have been recorded.

Defending champions, Real Madrid were dumped out by Ajax, Manchester United eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in dramatic fashion.

Tottenham were too strong for Borussia Dortmund while Liverpool showed clash, brushing aside Bayern in Munich. Barcelona made quick work of Lyon and Manchester City put 10 past Schalke over two legs.

Four of the eight teams in Friday’s draw are English, the first time a league have achieved such a feat in 10 years.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws which will both take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.