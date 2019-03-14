Supplementary Elections: Osinbajo meets Bauchi, Adamawa governors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday held separate private meetings with governors Mohammadu Abubakar of Bauchi State and Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 9 governorship election in both states inconclusive.

Both governors declined to speak with State House correspondents after emerging from the meeting.

In both Bauchi and Adamawa, the opposition PDP candidates were leading in the elections before they were declared inconclusive.

Both states are two of six states where such is the case.

INEC has fixed March 23 for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto states where governorship elections were declared inconclusive.

Of the six states, the PDP was leading in five while the APC led in Plateau before the elections were declared inconclusive.

