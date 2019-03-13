Three workers to forfeit properties worth N264m to FG – ICPC

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has moved to seize plots of land and duplexes belonging to three civil servants working in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, the commission said the properties are worth over N264 million.

According to the statement, “the properties, which are owned by Poloma Nuhu, Mangset Dickson and Daniel Obah, currently under investigation by the Commission, include 19 plots of land, 10 hectares of farmland and two duplexes, spread around Abuja and three towns in Rivers State.

The commission said Mr Nuhu, who is the principal accountant with the ministry allegedly acquired the 10 hectares of farmland located in Kuje, Abuja, through corrupt acts.

“The move to seize the properties follows an investigation by the commission of the asset of Mr Nuhu, Mr Dickson and Mr Obah, all staff of the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, which has established that the trio allegedly has assets whose values are well above their legitimate earnings and incomes,” the statement added.

“ICPC, relying on Section 48 (2) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, which gives it the power of seizure of assets obtained by individuals through corrupt means will seize 15 plots of land, all located in Gwagwalada, Abuja from Mr Nuhu.

“Mr Nuhu will also temporarily lose ownership of 10 hectares of farmland valued at N50 million and an uncompleted duplex, valued at N90 million, at Apo Estate, Abuja, to the Commission.

“On his part, Mr Obah, a Principal Accountant in the Finance and Account Department of the same Ministry will also lose temporary ownership of a N60 million-valued four-bedroom duplex located in Karsana, Abuja, and three plots of land with a collective value of N64.5 million located in Abe Ndoni, Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt, River State.

“While the third suspect, Dickson, will lose ownership of a plot of land valued at N7 million, located at Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja,” the statement added.