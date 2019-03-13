JUST IN: Three-story building housing school collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building believed to be housing a private school at 36 Massey Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area collapsed around 10 a.m on Wednesday

According to reports, a lot of persons are believed to be trapped in the building, including pupils whose school is believed to be on the third floor of the building.

The Punch newspaper reports that 10 pupils have, so far, been pulled out of the rubble.

As at the time of filing this report, the casualty figure is unknown as the agency in charge of emergency in the state, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was just arriving the scene.

According to the agency, once a proper assessment of the situation had been done and the disaster put under control, LASEMA would have more information to share with the public on the incident.

Details later…

