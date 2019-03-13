We are recruiting, NNPC confirms

NNPC LOGO

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has opened its portal for recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals into the system.

Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, (Public Affairs Division), confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the portal for the recruitment was opened on Wednesday.

The recruitment portal address is https:/careers.nnpcgroup.com.

“The portal was opened today and I have received hundreds of inquiries whether it is correct or not.

” We are going to recruit people from different engineering fields, especially fresh graduates and equally in the administrative areas,” he said

Mr Ughamadu said that recruitment would be in three categories of fresh graduates, senior officers/ supervisory cadre and managerial cadre. (NAN)

