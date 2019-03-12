Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with six state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president arrived at the Villa at about 1 p.m on Tuesday after spending five days in his home town, Daura, where he participated in the governorship and state assembly elections.

The governors at the meeting are Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

It was not immediately clear what the agenda of the meeting was, but there are speculations it may be connected to the outcome of the March 9 elections in which the party lost some states under its control to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

