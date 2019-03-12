Taraba governor imposes 24-hour curfew on Jalingo

Related News

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Tuesday ordered the extension of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Jalingo, Taraba capital, to 24 hours.

This was contained in a statement by Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, on Monday, in Jalingo.

The governor directed all security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

According the statement, the curfew remains in force until further notice.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that wide jubilation greeted the declaration of Mr Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the governorship election.

The celebration quickly turned violent with the throwing of stones and destruction of property by hoodlums.

(NAN)