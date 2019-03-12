Senate resumes, adjourns plenary over Rep’s death

Related News

The Senate resumed on Tuesday, and held its plenary for a brief period.

Few minutes into the session, the lawmakers adjourned their sitting to Wednesday.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who prayed his colleagues postpone plenary in honour of a House of Reps member, Temitope Olatoye, who died on March 9.

Mr Olatoye, who represented Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency in Oyo State, was shot in the eye by suspected thugs.

The incident happened in Elesu village in Ward 13, Lalupon, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Saturday evening.

Mr Olatoye was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Centre of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), had contested in the February 23, 2019 national assembly poll for the Oyo State senatorial district seat, but lost to Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lawan also prayed his colleagues to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary at about 11:12 a.m. after a voice vote.

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, also announced that deliberation on the principles of the 2019 budget will hold on Wednesday and Thursday.

He further urged the ad-hoc committee set up to deliberate the national minimum wage to commence legislative work and have their report ready.