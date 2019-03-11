20 governors-elect announced by INEC so far (FULL-LIST)

A new class of governors has emerged following the elections in 29 states on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far announced the winners of the elections in 20 states.

Governors-elect have not been named in nine states as of the time of this report. Of these, the commission has declared the elections in five states “inconclusive”. The affected states are Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Adamawa and Plateau. Election processes have been suspended in Rivers State entirely.

Declaration of results was still being expected in Kano, Imo and Taraba States at the time of this report.

Governorship elections did not hold in seven states in this round. The states are Edo, Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti, Anambra, Osun and Bayelsa.

Below is the list of the new governors:

