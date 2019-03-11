INEC resumes collation of results in Kano

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Collation of results from Nasarawa local government Kano state, the only remaining local government whose result is yet to be announced in Kano, has commenced.

The State Returning Officer, Bello Shehu, had earlier postponed the process following an invasion of the Nasarawa local government collation centre by thugs during which the result sheet was torn.

However, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Riskuwa Shehu, said the commission is determined to conclude the collation process and will use its primary and secondary results from polling units and ward levels.

He said the exercise would be carried out in the presence of party agents and other relevant groups.

Collation subsequently continued a few minutes after 2pm.

Results from 43 out of the 44 local government areas had already been released.

The released results shows that Yusuf Abba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 960,004 votes against 953,522 votes scored by incumbent governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Deputy Governor released

Meanwhile, Kano deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who was arrested alongside the commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs Sule Garo earlier on Monday, has been released.

The two top officials and one other were arrested after they reportedly invaded the collation centre in Nasarawa local government and disrupted the process.

Kano commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakil, told the Hausa service of the BBC that Mr Gawuna was released because he has immunity from arrest according to the constitution.

Mr Wakil however, said the other two persons will be arraigned before a court of law after investigations have been concluded.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.