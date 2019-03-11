INEC resumes collation of results in Kano

Related News

Collation of results from Nasarawa local government Kano state, the only remaining local government whose result is yet to be announced in Kano, has commenced.

The State Returning Officer, Bello Shehu, had earlier postponed the process following an invasion of the Nasarawa local government collation centre by thugs during which the result sheet was torn.

However, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Riskuwa Shehu, said the commission is determined to conclude the collation process and will use its primary and secondary results from polling units and ward levels.

He said the exercise would be carried out in the presence of party agents and other relevant groups.

Collation subsequently continued a few minutes after 2pm.

Results from 43 out of the 44 local government areas had already been released.

The released results shows that Yusuf Abba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 960,004 votes against 953,522 votes scored by incumbent governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Deputy Governor released

Meanwhile, Kano deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who was arrested alongside the commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs Sule Garo earlier on Monday, has been released.

The two top officials and one other were arrested after they reportedly invaded the collation centre in Nasarawa local government and disrupted the process.

Kano commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakil, told the Hausa service of the BBC that Mr Gawuna was released because he has immunity from arrest according to the constitution.

Mr Wakil however, said the other two persons will be arraigned before a court of law after investigations have been concluded.