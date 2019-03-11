It’s Official: APC’s Muktar Idris wins Zamfara governorship election

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muktar Idris, has been declared the winner of the Zamfara governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Mr Idris won in the 14 local government areas of the state.
According to the official results announced by the state’s INEC returning officer, Kabiru Bala, Mr Idris polled 534,541 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,452 votes.
The result showed a margin of 345,089 votes in favour of the APC’s candidate.
The total registered voters in the state stood at 1,717,128 while the accredited voters were 823,294.
Also, the total valid votes stood at 792,938, rejected votes were 17, 844 while the total votes cast were 810,782.
“That the APC’s candidate, Muktar Shehu Idris, having polled the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Mr Bala declared.
A 45-year-old- graduate of Economics from the Bayero University, Kano, the governor-elect went against all odds to clinch the APC ticket for the poll.
He was a financial manager and the immediate past finance commissioner in the state.
His government will face the challenge of insecurity reflected in the incessant killings of peasants farmers in many local councils in the state.
Thousands of people have been killed by bandits and the killings have continued despite the deployment of security personnel and security formations in the state.
Below is the breakdown of the results from the 14 local government areas of the state.
1. Bakura Local Government
Total registered voters- 92,697
Number of votes cast – 63, 007
APC 45, 467
PDP 15, 331
Total valid votes- 62,547
Rejected votes- 460
2. Anka Local Government
Total registered voters 74,363
Number of accredited voters 31,729
APC 20,986
PDP 8,292
Total valid votes- 30,706
Rejected votes – 585
Total votes cast – 31, 291
3. Gummi Local Government
Total registered voters-113, 847
Number of accredited voters 74,168
APC 56,970
PDP 13, 418
Total valid votes – 72, 668
Rejected votes – 1, 269
Total votes cast – 73, 938
4. Bukkuyum Local Government
Total accredited voters – 46,360
Number of registered voters- 92,908
APC 30,142
PDP 12, 010
Total valid votes – 44,588
Rejected votes – 1,297
Total votes cast – 45, 776
5. Maradun Local Government
Total accredited voters – 45, 687
Total registered voters – 95, 776
APC 24, 210
PDP 18, 868
Total valid votes 44, 203
Rejected votes-873
Total votes cast- 45, 076
6. Zurmi Local Government
Total accredited voters 57, 966
Registered voters 121403
APC 38, 535
PDP 13,194
Total valid votes- 56,263
Rejected votes – 1,228
Total votes cast – 57491
7. Talata Mafara Local Government
Registered voters – 125, 032
Accredited voters – 84, 026
APC 66,151
PDP 12, 691
Total valid votes – 81847
Rejected votes 867
Total votes cast – 82, 682
8. Bungudu Local Government
Total accredited voters – 74,227
Total registered voters – 160,528
APC 41,335
PDP 18, 379
Total votes cast -73,652
Rejected votes – 2042
Total valid votes cast- 71,610
9. Kaura Namoda Local Government
Total registered voters – 127, 955
Total accredited voters – 57,376
APC 38, 937
PDP 14,647
Total valid votes -54, 825
Rejected votes – 1718
Total votes cast -56,518
10. Birnin Magaji Local Government
Total registered voters- 91, 236
Total accredited voters 36, 624
APC 26, 650
PDP 7,880
Total valid votes – 35,568
Rejected votes- 710
Total votes cast – 36, 278
11. Gusau Local Government
Total registered voters – 271,929
Total accredited voters – 104, 568
APC 67,299
PDP 22, 441
Total valid votes- 101,568
Rejected votes – 3000
Total votes cast – 104,568
12. Maru Local Government
Total registered voters – 111,708
Total accredited voters – 42,907
APC 17,582
PDP 9,830
Total valid votes – 35,742
Rejected votes -1,468
Total votes cast – 37, 210
13. Shinkafi Local Government
Total registered voters – 85,266
Total accredited voters – 28, 467
APC 18,890
PDP 5,707
Total valid votes – 26,916
Total rejected votes- 563
Total votes cast- 27, 479
14. Tsafe Local Government
Total registered voters- 149,591
Total accredited voters- 76,134
APC 41, 387
PDP 16, 764
Total valid votes- 74,012
Rejected votes – 1,695
Total votes cast – 75,707