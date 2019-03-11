It’s Official: APC’s Muktar Idris wins Zamfara governorship election

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muktar Idris, has been declared the winner of the Zamfara governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Mr Idris won in the 14 local government areas of the state.

According to the official results announced by the state’s INEC returning officer, Kabiru Bala, Mr Idris polled 534,541 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,452 votes.

The result showed a margin of 345,089 votes in favour of the APC’s candidate.

The total registered voters in the state stood at 1,717,128 while the accredited voters were 823,294.

Also, the total valid votes stood at 792,938, rejected votes were 17, 844 while the total votes cast were 810,782.

“That the APC’s candidate, Muktar Shehu Idris, having polled the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” Mr Bala declared.
A 45-year-old- graduate of Economics from the Bayero University, Kano, the governor-elect went against all odds to clinch the APC ticket for the poll.
He was a financial manager and the immediate past finance commissioner in the state.
His government will face the challenge of insecurity reflected in the incessant killings of peasants farmers in many local councils in the state.

Thousands of people have been killed by bandits and the killings have continued despite the deployment of security personnel and security formations in the state.

Below is the breakdown of the results from the 14 local government areas of the state.

1. Bakura Local Government

Total registered voters- 92,697
Number of votes cast – 63, 007

APC 45, 467
PDP 15, 331

Total valid votes- 62,547
Rejected votes- 460

2. Anka Local Government

Total registered voters 74,363
Number of accredited voters 31,729

APC 20,986
PDP 8,292

Total valid votes- 30,706
Rejected votes – 585
Total votes cast – 31, 291

3. Gummi Local Government

Total registered voters-113, 847
Number of accredited voters 74,168

APC 56,970
PDP 13, 418

Total valid votes – 72, 668
Rejected votes – 1, 269
Total votes cast – 73, 938

4. Bukkuyum Local Government

Total accredited voters – 46,360
Number of registered voters- 92,908

APC 30,142
PDP 12, 010

Total valid votes – 44,588
Rejected votes – 1,297
Total votes cast – 45, 776

5. Maradun Local Government

Total accredited voters – 45, 687
Total registered voters – 95, 776

APC 24, 210
PDP 18, 868

Total valid votes 44, 203
Rejected votes-873
Total votes cast- 45, 076

6. Zurmi Local Government

Total accredited voters 57, 966
Registered voters 121403

APC 38, 535
PDP 13,194

Total valid votes- 56,263
Rejected votes – 1,228
Total votes cast – 57491

7. Talata Mafara Local Government

Registered voters – 125, 032
Accredited voters – 84, 026

APC 66,151
PDP 12, 691

Total valid votes – 81847
Rejected votes 867
Total votes cast – 82, 682

8. Bungudu Local Government

Total accredited voters – 74,227
Total registered voters – 160,528

APC 41,335
PDP 18, 379

Total votes cast -73,652
Rejected votes – 2042
Total valid votes cast- 71,610

9. Kaura Namoda Local Government

Total registered voters – 127, 955
Total accredited voters – 57,376

APC 38, 937
PDP 14,647

Total valid votes -54, 825
Rejected votes – 1718
Total votes cast -56,518

10. Birnin Magaji Local Government

Total registered voters- 91, 236
Total accredited voters 36, 624

APC 26, 650
PDP 7,880

Total valid votes – 35,568
Rejected votes- 710
Total votes cast – 36, 278

11. Gusau Local Government

Total registered voters – 271,929
Total accredited voters – 104, 568

APC 67,299
PDP 22, 441

Total valid votes- 101,568
Rejected votes – 3000
Total votes cast – 104,568

12. Maru Local Government

Total registered voters – 111,708
Total accredited voters – 42,907

APC 17,582
PDP 9,830

Total valid votes – 35,742
Rejected votes -1,468
Total votes cast – 37, 210

13. Shinkafi Local Government

Total registered voters – 85,266
Total accredited voters – 28, 467

APC 18,890
PDP 5,707

Total valid votes – 26,916
Total rejected votes- 563
Total votes cast- 27, 479

14. Tsafe Local Government

Total registered voters- 149,591
Total accredited voters- 76,134

APC 41, 387
PDP 16, 764

Total valid votes- 74,012
Rejected votes – 1,695
Total votes cast – 75,707

