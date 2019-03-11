JUST IN: Ortom poised to win Benue governorship election

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom, has taken a huge lead in the governorship election in the state after the collation of the results from all but one of the local government areas.
From the results collated from the 22 Local governments, the PDP candidate is leading his rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with 75,264 votes.
So far, Messrs Ortom and Jime have been credited with 394,346 and 319,082 votes respectively.
Only the result from Konshisha local government area is outstanding.
See below the official results declared so far.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU
APC – 19,061
PDP – 13,110
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI
APC- 9,696
PDP – 9,055
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST
APC – 7,292
PDP – 14,375
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST
APC – 14,582
PDP – 19,596
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO
APC – 14,589
PDP – 22,351
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI
APC – 8,470
PDP – 7,304
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU
APC – 7,538
PDP – 9,935
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA
APC – 8,460
PDP – 8,429
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO
APC – 21,530
PDP – 12,903
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA
APC – 16,919
PDP – 2,975
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM
APC – 11,725
PDP – 22,540
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA
APC – 21,614
PDP – 17,980
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO
APC – 7,711
PDP – 7,258
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA
APC – 8,869
PDP – 28,479
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO
APC – 28,540
PDP – 36,186
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI
APC – 35,967
PDP – 29,232
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO
APC – 4,552
PDP – 30,152
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU
APC – 13,215
PDP – 29,141
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU
APC – 8,372
PDP – 8,297
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE
APC – 22,783
PDP – 29,048
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA
APC – 18,579
PDP – 27,124