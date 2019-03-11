JUST IN: Ortom poised to win Benue governorship election

Related News

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom, has taken a huge lead in the governorship election in the state after the collation of the results from all but one of the local government areas.

From the results collated from the 22 Local governments, the PDP candidate is leading his rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with 75,264 votes.

So far, Messrs Ortom and Jime have been credited with 394,346 and 319,082 votes respectively.

Only the result from Konshisha local government area is outstanding.

See below the official results declared so far.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU

APC – 19,061

PDP – 13,110

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI

APC- 9,696

PDP – 9,055

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST

APC – 7,292

PDP – 14,375

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO

APC – 9,018

PDP – 8,518

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST

APC – 14,582

PDP – 19,596

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO

APC – 14,589

PDP – 22,351

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI

APC – 8,470

PDP – 7,304

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU

APC – 7,538

PDP – 9,935

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA

APC – 8,460

PDP – 8,429

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO

APC – 21,530

PDP – 12,903

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA

APC – 16,919

PDP – 2,975

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM

APC – 11,725

PDP – 22,540

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA

APC – 21,614

PDP – 17,980

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO

APC – 7,711

PDP – 7,258

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA

APC – 8,869

PDP – 28,479

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO

APC – 28,540

PDP – 36,186

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI

APC – 35,967

PDP – 29,232

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO

APC – 4,552

PDP – 30,152

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU

APC – 13,215

PDP – 29,141

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OKPOKWU

APC – 8,372

PDP – 8,297

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KWANDE

APC – 22,783

PDP – 29,048

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – VANDEIKIYA

APC – 18,579

PDP – 27,124