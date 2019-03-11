BREAKING: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as winner of the governorship polls.

Mr El-Rufai defeated his closest rival with a margin of 231, 259 votes.

Elections were held in the 23 local governments of the state on Saturday. The election was contested by 38 governorship candidates.

After a collation that lasted two days, Mr El-Rufai was declared winner by Prof. Muhammed Bello, the state collation officer.

Mr Bello said the incumbent governor polled a total votes of 1, 045, 427.

His closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered a total votes of 814, 168.

“That Nasir El-Rufai of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having scored the highest number of votes is hereby returned and elected,” Mr Bello said.

Distribution of the votes indicates that Mr El-Rufai won in 14 local governments while Mr Ashiru won in nine.

Already, the PDP had threatened to reject the election result if is ‘against the wish of the people. ‘

In a press conference on Monday, the chairman of the party, Felix Hyet, alleged irregularities and rigging in the Saturday election.

See official local government results below:

1. KAURA LG

APC – 8, 342

PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG

APC – 34, 956

PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG

APC – 6, 298

PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN

APC – 28, 624

PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG

APC – 41, 969

PDP – 22, 553

Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG

APC – 67, 182

PDP – 17, 074

Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG

APC – 10, 229

PDP – 34, 658

Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG

APC – 51, 455

PDP – 19, 834

Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU

APC – 34, 844

PDP – 31, 928

Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG

APC – 30, 812

PDP – 51,780

Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG

APC – 55, 046

PDP – 25, 440

Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim

12. ZANGON KATAF LG

APC – 13, 448

PDP – 87, 546

Collation Officer: Olusegun Ajayi

13. SANGA LG

APC – 20, 806

PDP – 21, 226

Collation Officer: Alhassan Muhammed

14. KADUNA NORTH LG

APC – 97, 243

PDP – 27, 665

Collation Officer: Zakari Muhammed

15. BIRNIN GWARI LG

APC – 32, 292

PDP – 16, 901

Collation Officer: Muhammed Shehu

16. CHIKUN LG

APC – 24, 262

PDP – 86, 261

Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Bamidele

17. SABON GARI

APC – 57, 655

PDP – 25, 519

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Idris

18. LERE LG

APC – 71, 056

PDP – 45, 215

Collation Officer: Dr. Salihu Musa

19. JEMA’A LG

APC – 21, 265

PDP – 63, 129

Collation Officer: Dr Uguru Chike

20. KAGARKO LG

APC – 21, 982

PDP – 26, 643

Collation Officer: Ibrahim Adamu

21. KADUNA SOUTH LG

APC – 102, 035

PDP – 37, 948

Collation Officer: Prof. Wilson

22. IGABI LG

APC – 102, 612

PDP – 31, 429

23. ZARIA LG

APC – 111, 014

PDP – 35, 356

Collation Officer: Prof. Muhammad Garba