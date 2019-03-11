Official Taraba governorship election results (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The final collation of results for the governorship election in Taraba State is set to resume at the state collation centre by noon today (Monday).

The election was contested in the 16 local governments areas of the state on Saturday.

While there are over 20 candidates vying for the governorship seat, it is a two-horse race between the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a former acting governor of the state, Sani Danladi, who is vying on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Primaries (APC).

On Sunday, two results from Gassol and Zing LGs were declared with the APC winner in the former and PDP in the later.

Check this space for results as declared by collation officers at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, in Jalingo.

Gassol LG

No. Reg Voters: 162,193

No. Of Accredited Voters: 78592

No. Of valid Votes: 76867

No: of Total Vote Cast: 78250

No Of Votes Canceled: 4972

Results

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

ZING LG

No. Reg Voters: 73495

No. Of Accredited Voters: 40774

No. Of valid Votes: 39779

Rejected Votes: 945

No: of Total Vote Cast: 40724

Results

APC: 7,105

PDP: 31,619