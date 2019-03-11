Official Taraba governorship election results (LIVE UPDATES)

The final collation of results for the governorship election in Taraba State is set to resume at the state collation centre by noon today (Monday).
The election was contested in the 16 local governments areas of the state on Saturday.
While there are over 20 candidates vying for the governorship seat, it is a two-horse race between the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a former acting governor of the state, Sani Danladi, who is vying on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Primaries (APC).
On Sunday, two results from Gassol and Zing LGs were declared with the APC winner in the former and PDP in the later.
Check this space for results as declared by collation officers at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, in Jalingo.
Gassol LG
No. Reg Voters: 162,193
No. Of Accredited Voters: 78592
No. Of valid Votes: 76867
No: of Total Vote Cast: 78250
No Of Votes Canceled: 4972
Results
APC: 46,385
PDP: 28,181
ZING LG
No. Reg Voters: 73495
No. Of Accredited Voters: 40774
No. Of valid Votes: 39779
Rejected Votes: 945
No: of Total Vote Cast: 40724
Results
APC: 7,105
PDP: 31,619