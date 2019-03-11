Official Taraba governorship election results (LIVE UPDATES)

Taraba_State_map
Taraba on map

The final collation of results for the governorship election in Taraba State is set to resume at the state collation centre by noon today (Monday).

The election was contested in the 16 local governments areas of the state on Saturday.

While there are over 20 candidates vying for the governorship seat, it is a two-horse race between the incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a former acting governor of the state, Sani Danladi, who is vying on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Primaries (APC).

On Sunday, two results from Gassol and Zing LGs were declared with the APC winner in the former and PDP in the later.

Check this space for results as declared by collation officers at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, in Jalingo.

Gassol LG

No. Reg Voters: 162,193

No. Of Accredited Voters: 78592

No. Of valid Votes: 76867

No: of Total Vote Cast: 78250

No Of Votes Canceled: 4972

Results

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

ZING LG

No. Reg Voters: 73495

No. Of Accredited Voters: 40774

No. Of valid Votes: 39779

Rejected Votes: 945

No: of Total Vote Cast: 40724

Results

APC: 7,105

PDP: 31,619

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.