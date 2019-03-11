It’s official: PDP’s Fintiri defeats Governor Bindow in Adamawa

Related News

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, has won the Adamawa State governorship election.

Mr Fintiri defeated the incumbent governor, Jibrila Bindow, with a vote margin of 32,476 votes.

Mr Fintiri polled 367, 471 votes to emerge the winner; while the governor, Mr Bindow, polled 334, 995 votes.

The party with the third largest votes was ADC which polled 113, 205 votes.

The returning officer for the governorship election, Andrew Haruna, a professor, said the total registered voters in Adamawa state is 1,973, 083.

He said a total 894, 481 voters were accredited for the election.

With Mr Fintiri scoring the highest votes and fulfilling the 25 per cent in all the 21 local government areas, he stands elected as the governor-elect in the Adamawa State 2019 governorship election.