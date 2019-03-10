Jigawa governor wins reelection

Related News

The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Badaru, a businessman, will serve another four years in office after defeating his major challenger Aminu Ringim in a landslide victory.

The returning officer, Azubike Nwankwo, announced that Muhammad Badaru polled 810, 933 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Aminu Ibrahim of the people’s Democratic Party, who got 288, 356 votes.

“Mr Badaru having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared returned elected,” he said.

Mr Badaru is defeating Mr Ibrahim for the second time. In 2015, Mr Badaru got 648,046 votes against the PDP’s Mr Ibrahim who scored 479,447 votes.

Below is the breakdown of results from 27 Local Government Councils in the state.

Gagarawa Local Government

APC 15,565

PDP 8,411

Auyo Local Government

APC 27,771

PDP 7,879

Kazaure Local Government

APC 22,074

PDP 3,216

Taura Local Government

APC 32,735

PDP 11,417

Hadejia Local Government

APC 27,242

PDP 4,399

Miga Local Government

APC 22,746

PDP 9,269

Jahun Local Government

APC 41,937

PDP 16,119

Garki Local Government

APC 33674

PDP 15,147

Malam Madori Local Government

APC 27,616

PDP 7,397

Kaugama Local Government

APC 26,025

PDP 7,382

Sule Tankarkar Local Government

APC 32,154

PDP 12,543

Dutse Local Government

APC 43,165

PDP 15,108

Babura Local Government

APC 43,601

PDP 7,131

Kiyawa Local Government

APC 36255

PDP 12,866

Kiri kasamma Local Government

APC 26,388

PDP 9,333

Yankwashi Local Government

APC 11,880

PDP 5,677

Ringim Local Government

APC 41,481

PDP 28,035

Roni Local Government

APC 19,516

PDP 5,013

Gwaram Local Government

APC 58,210

PDP 12,227

Birniwa Local Government

APC 24,993

PDP 12,227

Kafin Hausa Local Government

APC 38,989

PDP 10,133

Birnin Kudu Local Government

APC 48,401

PDP 22,777

Maigatari Local Government

APC 26,123

PDP 12,494

Buji Local Government

APC 21,406

PDP 9,389

Guri Local Government

APC 20,953

PDP 7,389

Gwiwa Local Government

APC 24,953

PDP 7746

Gumel Local Government

APC 15,800

PDP 5,298