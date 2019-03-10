Jigawa governor wins reelection

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar [Photo Credit: Online Nigeria]
The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Badaru, a businessman, will serve another four years in office after defeating his major challenger Aminu Ringim in a landslide victory.

The returning officer, Azubike Nwankwo, announced that Muhammad Badaru polled 810, 933 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Aminu Ibrahim of the people’s Democratic Party, who got 288, 356 votes.

“Mr Badaru having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared returned elected,” he said.

Mr Badaru is defeating Mr Ibrahim for the second time. In 2015, Mr Badaru got 648,046 votes against the PDP’s Mr Ibrahim who scored 479,447 votes.

Below is the breakdown of results from 27 Local Government Councils in the state.

Gagarawa Local Government
APC 15,565
PDP 8,411

Auyo Local Government
APC 27,771
PDP 7,879

Kazaure Local Government
APC 22,074
PDP 3,216

Taura Local Government
APC 32,735
PDP 11,417

Hadejia Local Government
APC 27,242
PDP 4,399

Miga Local Government
APC 22,746
PDP 9,269

Jahun Local Government
APC 41,937
PDP 16,119

Garki Local Government
APC 33674
PDP 15,147

Malam Madori Local Government
APC 27,616
PDP 7,397

Kaugama Local Government
APC 26,025
PDP 7,382

Sule Tankarkar Local Government
APC 32,154
PDP 12,543

Dutse Local Government
APC 43,165
PDP 15,108

Babura Local Government
APC 43,601
PDP 7,131

Kiyawa Local Government
APC 36255
PDP 12,866

Kiri kasamma Local Government
APC 26,388
PDP 9,333

Yankwashi Local Government
APC 11,880
PDP 5,677

Ringim Local Government
APC 41,481
PDP 28,035

Roni Local Government
APC 19,516
PDP 5,013

Gwaram Local Government
APC 58,210
PDP 12,227

Birniwa Local Government
APC 24,993
PDP 12,227

Kafin Hausa Local Government
APC 38,989
PDP 10,133

Birnin Kudu Local Government
APC 48,401
PDP 22,777

Maigatari Local Government
APC 26,123
PDP 12,494

Buji Local Government
APC 21,406
PDP 9,389

Guri Local Government
APC 20,953
PDP 7,389

Gwiwa Local Government
APC 24,953
PDP 7746

Gumel Local Government
APC 15,800
PDP 5,298

