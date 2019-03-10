Jigawa governor wins reelection

The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Mr Badaru, a businessman, will serve another four years in office after defeating his major challenger Aminu Ringim in a landslide victory.
The returning officer, Azubike Nwankwo, announced that Muhammad Badaru polled 810, 933 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Aminu Ibrahim of the people’s Democratic Party, who got 288, 356 votes.
“Mr Badaru having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared returned elected,” he said.
Mr Badaru is defeating Mr Ibrahim for the second time. In 2015, Mr Badaru got 648,046 votes against the PDP’s Mr Ibrahim who scored 479,447 votes.
Below is the breakdown of results from 27 Local Government Councils in the state.
Gagarawa Local Government
APC 15,565
PDP 8,411
Auyo Local Government
APC 27,771
PDP 7,879
Kazaure Local Government
APC 22,074
PDP 3,216
Taura Local Government
APC 32,735
PDP 11,417
Hadejia Local Government
APC 27,242
PDP 4,399
Miga Local Government
APC 22,746
PDP 9,269
Jahun Local Government
APC 41,937
PDP 16,119
Garki Local Government
APC 33674
PDP 15,147
Malam Madori Local Government
APC 27,616
PDP 7,397
Kaugama Local Government
APC 26,025
PDP 7,382
Sule Tankarkar Local Government
APC 32,154
PDP 12,543
Dutse Local Government
APC 43,165
PDP 15,108
Babura Local Government
APC 43,601
PDP 7,131
Kiyawa Local Government
APC 36255
PDP 12,866
Kiri kasamma Local Government
APC 26,388
PDP 9,333
Yankwashi Local Government
APC 11,880
PDP 5,677
Ringim Local Government
APC 41,481
PDP 28,035
Roni Local Government
APC 19,516
PDP 5,013
Gwaram Local Government
APC 58,210
PDP 12,227
Birniwa Local Government
APC 24,993
PDP 12,227
Kafin Hausa Local Government
APC 38,989
PDP 10,133
Birnin Kudu Local Government
APC 48,401
PDP 22,777
Maigatari Local Government
APC 26,123
PDP 12,494
Buji Local Government
APC 21,406
PDP 9,389
Guri Local Government
APC 20,953
PDP 7,389
Gwiwa Local Government
APC 24,953
PDP 7746
Gumel Local Government
APC 15,800
PDP 5,298